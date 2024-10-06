Farm loan waiver scheme: Telangana CM hits back at PM Modi

Hyderabad: In response to the allegations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Congress government in Telangana has not been implementing loan waiver to the farmers in the state, Chief Minister A. Revanth eddy has written a letter to him sharing all facts and figures about the successful implementation of the scheme in the first year of the Congress rule in the state.

Modi, during a public meeting in Maharastra on Saturday, alleged that the Congress government in Telangana had failed to fulfil its promise of farm loan waiver, despite assuming power with their support.

Revanth Reddy described the remarks as "misleading and inconsistent" with the reality on the ground.

In the letter, Reddy gave a detailed description about the distribution schedule, stating that Phase 1 saw Rs 6,034.97 crores disbursed to 11,34,412 loan accounts on July, 18. During the Phase 2, over Rs 6,190.01 crore was disbursed to 6,40,823 accounts and it completed on July 30.

In the Phase 3, on August 15, Rs 5,644.24 crore was disbursed to 4,46,832 loan accounts, with the waiver extending up to Rs 2 lakhs per farmer, he stated

The Chief Minister also expressed his commitment to covering farmers whose loans exceeded Rs 2 lakh. Once the farmers repay the excess amount, the government would disburse the promised Rs 2 lakhs.

Revanth Reddy also informed the PM that the Congress government was determined in ensuring that the farmers fraternity in the state is debt-free. The Congress government has plans to invest up to Rs 31,000 crore into the waiver scheme this year, alongside a proposed budget of Rs 26,000 crore, he said in the letter.

He posted a tweet on X stating that: "In our Government…every crop loan below Rs 2 lakh was waived totally as promised.

This covered a total of 22,22,067 farmers, with an amount of Rs 17,869.22 crore - the single largest farm loan waiver since #Telangana was formed.

We will soon be implementing waiver for farmers who have a loan of above Rs 2 lakh…once they clear the amount above the Rs 2,00,000 limit.

Our Farmers believe Congress Guarantee is a Golden Guarantee.

I firmly believe that our efforts demonstrate our dedication to the welfare of farmers and I hope that this initiative serves as an exemplary model for other states in prioritizing agricultural development."

He sought the support of the Centre in this effort. He said that there was a need for collaboration of the state government too to bolster the confidence of farmers in Telangana.