Hyderabad: The Khairartabad RTA earned Rs 47,12,265 through the sale of fancy registration numbers. TG 09 B 9999 went for Rs 20,01,111 followed by TG 09 C 0001 (Rs 10,27,777), TG 09 C 0006 (Rs 3,85,000), TG 09 C 0009 (Rs 2,75,000), TG 09 C 0007 (Rs 1,77,777), TG 09 B 9909 (Rs 1,35,000). TG 09 C 0005 for Rs 1,13,000 and the registration number TG 09 C 0011 was auctioned for 1,04,999.