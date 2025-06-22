 Top
Fan Falls On Newborn At Health Centre

DC Correspondent
22 Jun 2025 11:57 PM IST

The incident occurred while the mother and baby were lying on the bed in the hospital room: Reports

Affefcted mother and the baby — Screengrab/X

ADILABAD: A newborn baby was reportedly injured when a ceiling fan accidentally fell onto the bed in a room at the Primary Health Centre in Gudihathnoor mandal headquarters. The injured infant was immediately shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, for treatment on Sunday morning.

Payal, a resident of Kodduguda village, had given birth to the baby two days ago at the health centre. The incident occurred while the mother and baby were lying on the bed in the hospital room. It is learnt that the condition of the newborn is stable.


