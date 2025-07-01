Psychologist and Hypnotist Pattabhiram Passes Away

Hyderabad: Famous magician, psychiatrist and renowned personality development expert Dr. B.V. Pattabhiram (75) passed away on Monday night due to cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his wife, Jaya and son Prashanth. Recalling the services rendered by Pattabhiram to the field of psychology, Telangana Psychologists Association State president Dr. M Ramachander said that Pattabhiram was a role model for the entire field in the two States. “Pattabhiram did yeoman service to the field and authored several books related to psychology,” he explained.

Pattabhiram, who recently turned 75, is one of the fifteen children of ‘Rao Saheb’ Bhavaraju Satyanarayana from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. He overcame the feeling of inferiority caused by a crippled leg in his adolescence and made himself a magician and a writer.

He practiced the magic knowledge he learned from a magician named Ember Rao during his higher education days in Kakinada and later during his employment in the Hyderabad Food Corporation. By the 1970s, he had grown to the level of being able to perform magic for two to three hours entertaining the audience.

In 1984, in Hyderabad, he created a new chapter in the science of magic by riding a scooter from Ravindra Bharathi to Charminar and back to Ravindra Bharathi while blindfolded during heavy traffic. He widely organized programs to awaken people from superstitions like witchcraft using the science of magic.

Pattabhiram promoted hypnotism and gave many performances across undivided Andhra Pradesh proving that many ailments can be cured through hypnotism. With the encouragement of former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao, he added magic to his shows explaining as how the government schemes and programs like prohibition of alcohol can be promoted among the people.

Pattabhiram has shown in many performances how deaf and dumb children - regardless of language - can be educated through magic. When united Andhra Pradesh suffered a great loss in Godavari floods leaving lakhs of people homeless, he showed his humanity by giving several performances to help the flood victims, along with his fellow magicians.

Pattabhiram’s philosophy is to protect the dignity of magic education by exposing those who perform tricks like creating magic in the name of babas. He established the Bharat Magic Circle for the first time in the country and brought new respect and distinction to the education of magic among the people.

Pattabhiram is credited with promoting the education of magic as a science on All India Radio and Doordarshan. He did his M.A. in Psychology. He did two PhDs in a span of 20 years. The PhD he did in 1990 was a theoretical paper on ‘Yoga-Hypnotism’, a comparative study, and he did his second PhD in 2015.