Family Unable to Afford Funeral Keeps Body at Home for Three Days in Jeedimetla

A family in Jeedimetla faced extreme hardship after the head of the household died due to ill health. With no money even for funeral expenses, they kept the body at home for three days. The situation came to light when the house owner alerted the police, leading to a voluntary organisation stepping in to conduct the final rites.

According to Inspector Gaddam Mallesh, Swamidass (76), originally from Mahabubnagar district, had been living with his family in Shapur Nagar, NLB Nagar. His younger daughter Saloni, who worked as a nurse in a private hospital, was supporting the family. She quit her job three months ago to care for her ailing father. As his health worsened, their financial condition also deteriorated. They were even unable to pay house rent, prompting the owner to approach the police earlier.

Swamidass passed away on Monday. With no money for funeral arrangements, the family remained inside the house with the body for three days. On Thursday, noticing that the family had not stepped out, the house owner checked on them and discovered the situation. He immediately informed the police.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital. On Friday, the Sathy Harishchandra Foundation conducted the final rites. The family has now been provided shelter at the Home for the Disabled, a voluntary organisation in Ramgopalpet.