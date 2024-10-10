Family Seeks Protection from Teegala’s Kin, Meerpet Police Refuse to File Complaint

Hyderabad: An anguished family filed a complaint with Meerpet police seeking police protection from months of alleged harassment by former mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy's kin. However, police have not registered any case and said that action would be taken only after a preliminary investigation into the allegations.

The petition was filed by Peddabavi Nirmala, mother of the victim Nandeshwar, alleging that despite blocking her on social media, Teegala Trisha Reddy, granddaughter of Krishna Reddy, continued to harass them.

A series of incidents, starting from March, have been mentioned in the petition. The situation escalated when Trisha reportedly trespassed into the family’s property, and also damaged CCTV cameras which captured the action. Although an apology was issued by her parents, who also assured that this would not be repeated, the harassment continued unabated, the complaint says.

Nirmala added, “My son was continuously harassed. On September 27, Trisha reached my son with a new Sim card and continued to torture his friends till October 2. Although my son blocked her number immediately, my daughter and I were flooded with her calls and messages.”

Unable to bear the trauma, Nandeshwar has developed suicidal tendencies. In order to ensure that his mental state stabilises, we have sent him to Delhi, the grieving mother said.

However, a Meerpet inspector said that the victim was currently in Delhi and the allegations can only be proved after a preliminary investigation. No case is registered into the issue, he said.