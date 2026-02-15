Family Seeks Help as UAE Court Orders ₹43 Lakh Fine

Hyderabad:A Hyderabad‑based man is facing severe financial and emotional hardship after a court in the UAE imposed a heavy fine and travel ban on him over a rental dispute in Sharjah.

Syed Shanawaz Mehdi, a native of Chanchalguda, was fined AED 1,73,327 (around ₹43 lakh) by the Rental Disputes Settlement Committee in May 2025. The Committee also placed a travel ban on him, preventing him from leaving the UAE.



According to his wife, Syeda Shagufta Naaz, the trouble began after the family vacated a rented flat in Sharjah but allegedly failed to cancel the rental agreement properly. She claimed that a rental agent misused her husband’s ID card, which led to the dispute.



Though Shanawaz continues to work in Dubai with a monthly salary of AED 4,950, his entire earnings are being automatically deducted under the court’s order, leaving him with no money for daily expenses.



Shagufta Naaz, who returned to Hyderabad in 2024 with their two schoolgoing children, submitted a representation at the CM Pravasi Prajavani programme. She said the children have not seen their father for the past year due to the travel ban, causing deep emotional distress.



CM Prajavani in‑charge Dr G. Chinna Reddy, after receiving her representation, wrote to the CM’s principal secretary V. Sheshadri, requesting that the Indian Consulate in Dubai provide legal assistance to Shanawaz.

