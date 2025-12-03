Family Rivalries, Political Anomalies, Dynastic Rule Shape Local Polls

Warangal, Karimnagar: The local body elections for sarpanch posts are proving to be anything but ordinary, marked by intense family rivalries, unusual political anomalies and entrenched dynastic influence. Personal and political battles are unfolding in village centres as candidates vie for the top civic posts in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

Among the most striking contests are family members turning into opponents. In Thimmayapalle village of Korutla mandal in Jagtial district, a mother and daughter are competing against each other for the Backward Classes (BC) women-reserved sarpanch post. The mother, Shivaratri Gangavva, is backed by the BRS, while her daughter, Sumalatha, is supported by the ruling Congress. Their rivalry stems from a deep family rift after Sumalatha married against her parents’ wishes. Both are now campaigning aggressively, making this one of the most closely watched contests in the region.

In Rajupeta village of Narsampet mandal in Warangal district, the political journey of a single family has taken the shape of a local dynasty. Since 2001, three members of the Banothu family, mother-in-law Mallamma, her son Dasru and her daughter-in-law Komati, have held the sarpanch post across different terms, underscoring the family’s long-standing influence in village politics.

The electoral drama extends beyond family feuds to unusual candidacies. In Marupaka village of Vemulawada Urban mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district, a remand prisoner, Bura Babu, is contesting for the sarpanch post from inside the Jagtial sub-jail. Arrested on a kidnapping complaint, Babu remains confident of securing bail. As a contingency plan, his wife, Vajaramma, a former MPP, has also filed her nomination for the same SC general-reserved seat and is prepared to campaign on his behalf if he remains in custody.

Another example of political coordination is seen in Narayanpur village of Gangadhara mandal in Karimnagar district, where a husband and wife have successfully shared and exchanged local body posts across consecutive elections. In 1995, Bavul Lachanna won the sarpanch seat while his wife, Rajeshwari, secured the MPTC seat (both reserved for BCs). In the 2001 elections, when the seats shifted to general, their roles reversed, Rajeshwari became sarpanch and Lachanna won the MPTC post, showcasing their strategic partnership. This time, both are unable to contest for Sarpanch as the seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.

Meanwhile, in Konayamakula village of Geesukonda mandal in Warangal district, a couple has set a record for the longest joint political tenure. Dole Radha and her husband Chinni have governed the village for around 21 years since 1994, alternating terms as sarpanch. With the seat now unreserved, Chinni is contesting again, as villagers watch closely to see whether the couple’s long-standing hold on local leadership will continue.