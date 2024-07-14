Family of Telangana youth serving in Russian army hopeful of his early discharge

Hyderabad: The family members of a Telangana native recruited into the Russian army, are hopeful of his early return home following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia.

Recently, Russia agreed to India's demand to release all the Indian nationals fighting for the Russian armed forces in its war with Ukraine, after PM Modi "very strongly" raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin during his visit.

Salman, brother of Mohammed Sufiyan (22) from Narayanpet district of Telangana, urged authorities to expedite the process to discharge his brother.

Sufiyan, who had left India in November last year, has been serving in the Russian army as a support staff.

Salman, who spoke to his brother a few days ago, said Sufiyan is in Ukraine now and about 70-80 kms away from the war zone.

"It (his brother's discharge) will be done. Our request is, it would be good if the release happens early," Salman told PTI on Sunday.

He expressed hope that things would move quickly with the Russian side promising to discharge Indian nationals, who have been misled into the service of the Russian army.

Salman claimed that he got in touch with the Indian embassy in Moscow a few days ago, but there was no update available with them since then.

He said his brother and others were provided food earlier, but they have to cook food on their own now.

Meanwhile, Imran, brother of Hyderabad resident Mohammed Asfan, who died in March this year while working for the Russian army, has urged the Centre to provide a three or six-month visa to enable him to travel to Russia and seek compensation if possible.