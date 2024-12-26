Family neglects final rites, community steps

Karimnagar: In a distressing incident bearing resemblance to a scene from the Telugu film Aa Naluguru, the final rites of 85-year-old Sadula Sattavva, a resident of Theen Khani in Jagtial town, were left unattended by the very family members who once benefitted from her generosity. Local people finally stepped in to perform her funeral on Wednesday after her adoptive sons refused to allow her body into the house.

According to sources, Sattavva had been living alone for the past 20 years following the death of her husband Lakshman. Having no children of her own, she treated her husband’s elder brother’s sons, identified as Ravi and Prasad, as her own. Sattavva had even divided her property between them, including a house and valuable land in town. In return, both men took turns caring for her each month.

Sattavva fell ill recently and passed away during treatment at the government hospital on Wednesday. Her body was brought to her residence in an ambulance, only to remain locked outside for over six hours. Family members, despite inheriting her property, were nowhere to be found. When questioned by locals, the adopted sons reportedly cited a forthcoming wedding in their family as the reason for refusing entry of the body into the house or organising the funeral.

Outraged neighbours informed the police, alleging that though Sattavva was not their biological mother, she treated the two men as her own children. Their refusal to honour her final rites caused widespread shock and dismay. Jagtial Town circle inspector S. Venu stated that sub-inspector Geetha Reddy provided counselling to Ravi and Prasad, warning that authorities would consider seizing Sattavva’s assets if they failed to perform their duties.

The police have registered a suo motu case against both Ravi and Prasad under relevant sections of the law.