Family Members Of Slain Maoist Seek Body

ADILABAD: The family members of Maoist leader Mailarapu Adellu, 55, alias Bhaskar, on Saturday appealed to the Chhattisgarh government and police to hand over his body. Bhaskar, a key member of the Maoists’ Telangana State Committee and secretary of the Asifabad-Mancherial division, was killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday.

A native of Pochera village in Boath mandal of Adilabad district, he went underground 35 years ago and had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head. Adellu’s family members stated that they are willing to bring his body back to their native village and perform the last rites, provided the Chhattisgarh police hand it over to them.