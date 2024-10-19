Family feud shuts Hyderabad's Cafe Bahar

HYDERABAD: Regulars at Café Bahar, the 51-year-old landmark hotel and café in Hyderguda, who like thousands others who relish Irani chai and biryani there, are waiting anxiously for its reopening. It was closed over family disputes leaving its customers in a daze as they are missing out on their favourite delicacies and catching up with friends.

Established on a modest note in 1973 by an Irani, Syed Hussian Bolooki, which only served Irani chai in the rented premises, Café Bahar has emerged as a popular multi-cuisine restaurant, which employs 260 persons.

The founder, who insisted on top quality Irani tea at affordable rates, passed away during the Covid lockdown when he visited his home town in Iran. The outlet is so popular for its budget-friendly and sumptuous biryani and other dishes that customers don’t mind waiting to get a table.

S.B. Narsing Rao, a retired electrician, said “For nearly 50 years, we all used to gather here for the Irani chai. It was our meeting point for several years. Although some have since died, the others still come over for chai. We hope the hotel reopens sooner than later.”

Alfred David from Gunfoundry said, “From 1980 onwards, my day would start his day with a chai here. Earlier they used to serve bun and mirchi, a favorite combination. The pricing is so very customer-friendly.”

Arshad Ali Khan, a resident of Basheerbagh, said, “We all friends come here. It is our preferred meeting point. We are missing this now. The whole place looks so deserted now.”

Mir Hyder Ali Jaffery from the Old City said, “I come all the way here to have biryani. A plate costs a mere `200, which is sufficient for two people.”