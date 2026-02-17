Family Faces Ire for Refusing to Perform Funeral in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A family drew flak for keeping the body of a person at the residence for four days without performing last rites at Kukatpally.

As a foul smell emanated from their house, locals questioned the family members, who informed them that they would perform a funeral after completing the prayers. According to police, a woman Shamanthakamni and her three children were residing in an apartment at Ramakrishnanagar in Kukatpally.

However, Shamanthakamni's younger daughter Shailaja died due to health problems on February 13 while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The family brought the body to the house. They preserved the body in a freezer and locked their house but failed to perform the funeral.

When locals questioned the family about the delay in performing the last rites, the family spoke in a harsh manner and said that they would complete the process as per their wish.

Left with no other option, the locals alerted the police who rushed to the house and made it clear to Shamanthakamni's family that if they failed to perform the last rites then the municipal officials would complete the formalities.

Shamanthakamni and her family later shifted the body to their native place in Eluru.