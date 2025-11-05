Family Dispute Suspected in Hussainsagar Deaths

Hyderabad: The bodies of a woman and her two-year-old daughter found in Hussainsagar lake on November 3 have been identified as those of Kartika Agarwal, 28, and her daughter Biyyara, residents of Bahadurpura.

According to police, Kartika, a chartered accountant, was reportedly upset over family disputes and had separated from her husband, Prithvi Lal, eight months ago. She had since been living with her parents in Bahadurpura.

On November 3, Kartika is believed to have taken her daughter to the lake and jumped in. Her body was found the same day, floating about 30 yards from Neera Cafe on Necklace Road, said Chitti Bura, SHO, lake police. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for identification and post-mortem.

Later that evening, the Bahadurpura police alerted the lake police that a woman and child matching the description were missing. Disaster response force (DRF) teams were deployed, and the child’s body was retrieved about 20 yards from where Kartika’s body was found. Her parents later identified both victims.

Police suspect Kartika ended her life with her daughter due to domestic issues. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Her husband Prithvi has been taken into custody for questioning, officials said.