Warangal: Family Carries Body After Stretcher Denied at MGM Hospital

Warangal: Family members of a deceased patient carried his body to an ambulance after staff allegedly failed to provide a stretcher at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Friday night.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, drawing criticism.

The deceased, identified as Kantha Rao from Khammam district, was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was treated in the emergency ward but died later that night. When relatives sought to shift the body to an ambulance to transport it to their native village, they said they were not provided a stretcher or wheelchair.

According to family members, repeated requests to ward staff for assistance were declined on the grounds that no stretchers were available and that it was not their responsibility to help. The relatives subsequently carried the body from the ward to the parking area.

MGM Hospital, a major government referral centre in north Telangana, caters to patients from Warangal, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Khammam districts. The hospital has faced criticism in the past over infrastructure and equipment shortages.

Local residents called for an inquiry into the incident and action against those found responsible.