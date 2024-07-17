Family approached HC claiming the land allotted to BRS Party in Kokapet

Hyderabad: Claiming the 11 acres land at Kokapet that was allotted by the BRS government, a family approached the Telangana High Court seeking to call the records of alienation. The said land is situated in Survey No. 240 of Kokapet village in Gandipet mandal. It was allotted by the previous state government to the BRS at throwaway prices for setting up an institute for excellence and human resource development.



Jakety Ashok Dutt Jayshree and her family, residents of Hyderbasti, filed the petition claiming that the land belonged to them and requested the court to quash the conveyance deed dated May 23, 2023, which was executed at the Gandipet registrar, in alienating the land to the BRS by the revenue officials. Further the petitioners requested the court to direct municipal and HMDA authorities not to permit any constructions in the said land.

V. Murali Manohar, counsel for the petitioners, argued before the single judge bench, headed by Justice K. Lakshman, that the petitioners had obtained the land through inheritance from their J.M. Ashok Dutt, who had purchased it through a registered sale deed bearing document No. 928 of 1967 from J.H. Krishna Murthy, who was the constituted power of attorney holder of the legal heirs of late Nawab Nusrat Jung-I.

Murali Manohar submitted to the court that the government of Hyderabad Deccan (HEH Nizam) had issued gazette bearing No.17, Volume 81, dated 23.01.1950 notifying Kokapet village as a non-khalsa village. Hence, it cannot be claimed as government land, counsel argued.

Upon hearing the contention of the petitioners, Justice Lakshman directed counsel to furnish the documents mentioned by the petitioners and munthakab and adjourned the hearing to July 18.