Family Appeals For Kidney Donation For Injured Excise Constable, Critical At NIMS

Hyderabad: The family of G. Soumya, excise constable who sustained serious injuries in an attack by ganja smugglers, and is undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) appealed for a kidney donation for her on Monday.

Soumya’s mother Gajula Chandrakala and brother Shravan, speaking to Deccan Chronicle at the hospital, said that that since Soumya’s spleen and a kidney were removed during surgery, she required a transplant.

“If the request comes from the health minister, we may be prioritised, as organ donation usually takes years. My unmarried daughter is already in a critical condition,” her mother said.

Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, who met Soumya at Nims, said that he would help. He was accompanied by health secretary Christina Z. Chongthu and Director of Medical Education Narendra Kumar. Doctors said Soumya’s condition was critical and that details could be shared after 48 hours.

Rajanarsimha said the government was bearing all her medical expenses.

The family said that Soumya wanted to become a police officer from when she was a child, and was a topper at her school. She belongs to the 2024 batch and has been serving in the excise department in Nizamabad for 20 months.

She was born, brought up, educated, and posted in Nizamabad. Her father was mentally affected by the attack on her and is back home in Nizamabad. She also encouraged her brother to join the police, and he is preparing for the recruitment exams

Doctors at Nims told Deccan Chronicle that Soumya underwent an exploratory laparotomy, during which her spleen and one kidney were removed in Nizamabad. Her liver was also damaged, along with internal bleeding and rib injuries, but surgical removal of the liver was not possible.

The abdomen was closed, and she was shifted to Nims on ventilator support. At present, no further surgical intervention is planned, and she was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao, after meeting the constable, reiterated that the government would bear the cost of her treatment. He assured Soumya’s family that the government would extend all support and ensure there was no financial hardship on them, as they depended on her income.

“Duties would be assigned after recovery based on her health condition. If she is unable to resume active duty, salary-related and financial assistance will still be provided,” he said.

Krishna Rao said the state has stepped up surveillance and enforcement against drug abuse, registering 1,354 cases and seizing 5,196 kg of ganja so far. He added that a proposal to arm excise personnel is under consideration after attacks on officers, with a decision to be taken in consultation with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.