Family Abducts Daughter for Marrying Against Wishes, 8 Arrested

The police recorded the statement of the victim who stated that she wanted to stay with her husband. A court later sent the arrested accused to judicial remand while police were on the look-out for her brother.

The arrest of eight of the nine accused was a result of some quick thinking by the police. The accused had switched of their phones, making it difficult for the police to track them. On the other hand, the victim’s husband was threatening to die by suicide if she was not found.

The breakthrough came when one of the victim’s relatives briefly switched on his phone, placed a call and switched off the instrument before the police could get a location fix. However, the police had with them that the person the accused had called.

They tracked the call receiver down to Ghatkesar and questioned him. It turned out that he was an acquaintance of the accused who regularly supplied him alcohol. Under questioning, he told the police that the family was in Bowenpally. When the police swooped down on them, the accused were watching a movie.

Raids on Illegal Moneylenders in Adilabad, 18 Cases Registered

Hyderabad: Police in Adilabad district carried out simultaneous raids in 13 mandals against illegal moneylenders charging exorbitant interest, and seized promissory notes, cheques, passbooks, bond papers, and gold and silver pledged by victims. Eighteen cases were registered across 10 police stations, including one jeweller in Narnoor.

Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan said 43 police teams had been deployed in the surprise operation. Officials said these lenders were forcing borrowers to pledge their agricultural land and later getting them transferred in their own names. In Narnoor mandal, a jeweller identified as Utla Ravi, proprietor of Lakshmi Prasanna Jewellers, was found accepting gold as collateral for illegal loans. Police seized 12 grams of gold and 235 grams of silver from him, registering a case.

Mahajan said 18 cases were filed across the district following the raids. These include two cases at Adilabad I Town, one at Adilabad II Town, two at Talamadugu, four at Bajharhatnur, one at Bela, three at Ichoda, one at Gudihatnur, one at Narnoor, one at Indravelli, and two at Utnoor.

Hyderabad: Duo Arrested for Blocking Ambulance, Attacking Driver

Hyderabad: Two reportedly drunk men in a four-wheeler blocked an ambulance of the 102 service, carrying a new mother from Koti Government Hospital to Madgul and assaulted the driver when he asked them to give way. The incident occurred on Thursday night near B.N. Reddy Nagar in Vanasthalipuram police limits, The accused Mudavat Prashanth and Akhil were arrested on Friday afternoon.

Vanasthalipuram inspector T. Mahesh said that the accused had intercepted the ambulance and turned aggressive when the driver requested them to move aside.

The ambulance driver stated that the accused were drunk and he could smell alcohol while talking to them. He alleged that they turned abusive, literally unzipped their trousers and exposed themselves and ridiculing him saying he could do nothing. They then pulled him out of the ambulance and assaulted him. When a passerby tried to help, they attacked him, explained the driver.

Police added that the accused did not allow the ambulance to move for some time before driving away. When apprehended on Friday afternoon, police said the duo tested negative for alcohol. “The driver’s statement of the accused being drunk will be included in the chargesheet,” said sub-inspector Gowtham.

Salesman Killed in Drunken Brawl; Two Arrested, Two Absconding

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old salesman, Tekchand Tiwari, was killed allegedly during a drinking session when he reportedly took credit for some work. Police have arrested his roommate Imran and one Salaruddin Hussain while supervisor Sanwar Mal and another accused are on the run.

According to inspector Raghavender Reddy, Tiwari was a salesman and Sanwar Mal, his supervisor, were employed by one Jagadish of Rajasthan who was running a chemicals godown. At their drinking session, a quarrel broke out over credit for some work. Tiwari was attacked with a long stick and knife. He was found dead by Kondakindi Surender Reddy, owner of the premises. Reddy had rushed to the spot on receiving a call from Sanwar Mal, and informed the police.