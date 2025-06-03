Families’ Struggles Spurred Students to Crack JEE

Hyderabad: Despite financial struggles, rural backgrounds, and personal challenges, several students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Institutions have qualified in the JEE Advanced 2025 exam by working hard and turning adversity into motivation.

Anaparthy Rajashekar, who secured Common Rank List 166, said, “Weekly tests helped me a lot in identifying my weak areas. Initially, I used to feel disappointed when I scored low, but I kept myself motivated by thinking about my family’s struggles. I worked hard for two years, studying 14 hours a day.”

Physics was a tough subject, but the faculty supported him by explaining concepts and clearing his doubts. Rajashekar added that he did not even know about IIT until Class 10, but after learning about it, he researched more and decided to pursue it. “Computer Science is my favourite subject, and I want to study it. I hope to inspire at least the people of my Gangaram village in Chenoor mandal, Nirmal district.”

Durgam Charan from Mancherial District, who secured Rank 743, said: “From the first year, I prepared well by building strong basics in all subjects. Coming from a village background, it was difficult to adjust to the atmosphere in Hyderabad, but I eventually adapted. As the eldest child in my family and with financial issues, I constantly reminded myself of my goal and studied consistently.”

He added that the faculty at the social welfare school were extremely helpful and taught very well.

N. Priyanka, who secured Rank 1019, hails from Nalgonda district. She comes from a family of daily wage workers. “I never felt stressed while preparing, because I always studied without wasting time. Sometimes, I explained topics to my classmates, which also helped me revise and support them,” she said.

“I am interested in pursuing artificial intelligence or electronics and communication Engineering and aim to secure a good position in society,” she added.

R. Geethika, who secured CRL 905, is from Nagarkurnool district. She wanted to make her parents proud through academic success. Her parents work as daily wage labourers, and seeing their struggles inspired her to support them financially by securing a seat in Computer Science at an IIT. Geethika credited her classmate Jyothi for helping her succeed in the exam. “Though she did not clear the exam, Jyothi always helped me clear my doubts, and I owe part of my success to her.”

Rathod Ashok, who secured CRL 82, suffers from partial blindness due to a childhood injury.

“Initially, I was enrolled in school just as a formality in my village. But my uncle recognised my talent and helped me join a Social Welfare school. All of us in the class supported each other since we come from poor backgrounds… I hope to get a seat in a top IIT, get a job, support my family, and later prepare for the UPSC exam,” he explained.

A total of 97 students from TGSWREIS secured direct ranks for IIT admissions, and 130 students secured preparatory ranks. Out of 429 students who appeared for the exam, 229 have qualified.

Dr V.S. Alugu Varsini, secretary of TGSWREIS, said, “In line with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision to uplift students from marginalised communities, all students were given 45 days of coaching for the advanced exam by expert faculty. This focused training helped the students achieve exceptional results.”