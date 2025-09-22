Families Living Under Sheet Roofs to Get Indiramma Houses in 2nd Phase: Minister Tummala

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday announced that Indiramma houses would be sanctioned in the second phase of the scheme to families currently living in houses with sheet roofs.

Laying the foundation stone for a BT road at Latchdaram Thanda in Raghunathapalem mandal, he recalled that in the first phase, a total of 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses were sanctioned to families living in huts. In the second phase, houses will be sanctioned to families living under sheet roofs, while all eligible families will be covered by the third phase of the scheme. He said the State government was committed to fulfilling the dream of every poor family to own a house.

The minister directed officials to ensure beneficiaries faced no problems in securing sand and earthen clay required for construction.

He further instructed officials not to cause inconvenience to those cultivating podu lands for years and to sanction pattas under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (RoFR Act).

Encouraging farmers to shift to commercial crops such as oil palm, chilli, cotton, and vegetables instead of traditional crops, he pointed out that the government was providing a subsidy of Rs 50,000 per acre for oil palm cultivation. Subsidies were also being extended for intercrops and drip irrigation systems, he added.

Later in the day, the minister inaugurated a Pets Park at Mythrinagar in Khammam.