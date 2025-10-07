Falling in Potholes, Splashed by Dirty Water: Hyderabad Bikers’ Plight

Hyderabad: Commuters in Hyderabad are facing a daily ordeal as almost every major road in the city is riddled with potholes and broken patches, making travel — especially on two-wheelers — a risky affair. Frustrated citizens have urged the GHMC authorities to undertake temporary repairs until the roads are completely re-laid.

Residents said they fear for their safety each time they ride through water-filled or uneven stretches. “The roads are so uneven that travelling on them causes back pain and even disc problems,” said S. Rajashekar, a resident of Hastinapuram. Another commuter, M. Vaishnavi from Champapet, said she had stopped using her scooter for office commutes. “The concrete chunks on broken roads make driving dangerous. I am scared the vehicle might skid, so I now prefer using the Metro,” she said.

Several stretches across the city have turned into death traps. Roads near Kachiguda INOX, Narayanguda crossroads, Musheerabad circle towards Gandhi Hospital, and parts of the Old City — including Dabeerpura Darwaza towards the Administrative Tribunal and Dhobighat circle near MGBS — are filled with wide potholes.

The road near Chanchalguda prison petrol bunk and the one leading to the Government Printing Press are in equally bad shape. In front of the Civil Supplies Bhavan, damaged stretches are causing severe traffic congestion as vehicles slow down or swerve to avoid potholes.

Residents of Chanchalguda, Saidabad and Champapet said that construction of the Nalgonda crossroads steel bridge and recent rains have badly damaged the road from Chanchalguda prison to Champapet, including the Saidabad main road. “It has become extremely difficult for locals to commute on this stretch,” they lamented.

In Secunderabad, the situation is no better. Roads in front of an eatery on SD Road, near the Rathifile bus station underbridge, Abhinav Colony, Distillery Road at Ranigunj and the New Bhoiguda timber depot lane are severely damaged. “The roads in Bhoiguda are in a deplorable state, filled with potholes and uneven surfaces. It’s very stressful to take the Rathifile RUB route due to damaged roads, severe honking, and sewage water flowing over the surface,” said K. Sunaina, a resident of Secunderabad.

Commuters in Medipally said that the ongoing construction of the long-pending Uppal flyover has further worsened road conditions. The roads from Kutbiguda to Esamia Bazar and from Gopalnagar to Hafeezpet are also in poor shape. Residents of Chandanagar and Madinaguda are equally affected. “Authorities completed utility works on the Manjeera pipeline road in Chandanagar months ago, but haven’t re-laid the road. Travelling from Lingampally to my home, which once took 10 minutes, now takes more than 30,” said Shankar Rao, a resident of Madinaguda.

Another commuter, Subodh from Chandanagar, said, “Despite paying taxes, we are deprived of basic facilities. The road from Hafeezpet to Masjidbanda and Kondapur is full of potholes. It’s been this way for months, damaging vehicles and affecting our health.” Citizens across the city said poor road maintenance, combined with unending civic works and rains, has turned daily commuting into a nightmare and demanded that the GHMC act immediately to repair the damaged roads before more accidents occur.