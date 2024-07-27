Fall in Dengue Cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The number of dengue cases has decreased in the city compared to previous year, according to data released by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday.

While 786 cases were recorded on July 26, 2023, on the same day this year the number was 626, the GHMC said in a press release.

The corporation has attributed the decrease to a series of measures including anti-larval and anti-adult mosquito measures in 4,846 colonies, information, education and communication (IEC) activities in 2,312 colonies and awareness programmes in 3,254 schools and 354 colleges covered.

The GHMC is also conducting special entomological activities in hostels, educational institutions, 273 hostels, 9,680 locked houses, 767 function halls and 6,157 low-lying areas and open plots, 4,634 cellars and 6,370 construction sites. Releasing Gambusia fishes in all baby ponds, is also being done in addition to spraying pyrethrum and indoor residual spray in 3,254 schools.