Falaknuma Rob Inauguration Likely By Dasara

HYDERABAD: After missing several deadlines, the Falaknuma parallel road overbridge (ROB) is likely to be opened for vehicular movement before Dasara, on October 2. “The bridge is ready for inauguration. We are awaiting final approval from the government. Most probably, it will be launched before Dasara,” said GHMC sources.

The project, which began in 2021 and faced multiple delays, has finally been completed. Built jointly by the GHMC and South-Central Railway (SCR) at a cost of ₹47.1 crore, the 360-metre-long bridge is expected to ease heavy traffic on one of the busiest stretches in the Old City.

The existing ROB, though vital, has become inadequate due to a surge in vehicular traffic, with its narrow structure leading to frequent traffic snarls.

The new bridge will connect Chandrayangutta with key localities including Falaknuma Palace and Charminar, significantly improving connectivity in the area. It is also expected to decongest routes for commuters travelling towards Falaknuma, Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Aliabad, Chandrayangutta and neighbouring areas.

“The inauguration of the bridge will be a big relief for regular commuters. The existing bridge gets packed and delays travel,” said Mohammed Khader, a resident of Shastripuram.

Jahangir, a resident of Chandrayangutta, added, “We have waited several years for this bridge to be completed. Now, commuting will be faster and stress-free. It will also reduce bottlenecks at Chandrayangutta crossroads towards Charminar.”