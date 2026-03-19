Fake WhatsApp Profile Cons Firm of Rs 1.2 Crore

Hyderabad: A special team has been formed by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police to arrest an impostor who reportedly created a fake WhatsApp profile using a woman entrepreneur’s picture on his display photo and collected around Rs 1.2 crore from her company.

The incident, which occurred on March 13, came to light on Wednesday after the victim realised that the scammer had used her picture on a fake profile to dupe her company in her name, prompting her to lodge a complaint.

The scammer, said to be familiar with the victim’s company, sent a WhatsApp message to her superior from a number displaying the victim’s name and photograph. Believing it to be genuine, the company accountant responded to the message. The impostor then posed as the business owner, instructing the accountant to check the company’s bank balance and transfer Rs 1.2 crore to a specified account immediately, cyber police said.

Without cross-checking the authenticity of the fraudulent message or verifying with the victim, the accountant transferred the entire amount to the scammer’s account the same day, police added.

The victim realised the fraud when her accountant grew suspicious after receiving another message from the scammer with fresh bank account details, instructing him to transfer more money. The accountant directly called the victim for confirmation and learnt that the company had already been duped of Rs 1.2 crore.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she frequently travelled out of station and, during her absence, entrusted financial responsibilities to her accountant and administrative staff.

After realising the scam, the victim immediately alerted the National Cyber Crime Reporting Bureau by dialling 1930. Cyber police are now making efforts to identify the scammer’s mobile number, freeze the account and recover the defrauded amount.