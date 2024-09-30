Fake Transgenders Cause Rising Discrimination, Rivalries

Hyderabad: The menace of fake transgenders, including who cross-dress, isn’t affecting only the general populace. They are pushing into trouble genuine transgenders. This has led to rivalry between the two sides. Police are also targeting the transgenders in their search for fakes.

In Old City, cross-dressers attacked a group of transgenders who tried to question them.

"From discrimination in the workplace to barriers in healthcare, the fight of transgender for equality is ongoing and due the harassment of cross-dressers the hate against transgenders has increased, " said Harish Daga, an activist.

A city resident who recently celebrated his house-warming ceremony said that there was a growing concern about cross-dressers being mistaken for real transgender individuals. “This confusion has already caused serious harm,” he said. “We value the blessings of transgenders during auspicious occasions but the cross-dressers have made things difficult."