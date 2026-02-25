Fake Tea Racket Busted in Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: The commissioner’s task force said it had uncovered a tea powder adulteration racket, with its west zone personnel and Sanathnagar police arresting Jagannath Bishnoifor allegedly adulterating tea powder with harmful substances. Bishnoi, who runs a business, repeatedly admitted that he prepared fake tea powder by using cocopeat made from coconut husk.

The cocopeat was mixed with hot jaggery water, dried, and then coloured with synthetic food dyes. This coloured mixture was blended with low-quality tea dust and granules to make adulterated tea powder, which was sold to tea stalls and dealers as genuine tea.

Officials seized 120 kilograms of coloured tea powder, 30 kilograms of natural tea powder, 138 kilograms of cocopeat mix, food colours, jaggery, a weighing machine, a gas cylinder and packing materials. Authorities warned that food adulteration is a serious offence that threatens public health.

Cops Hold Safety Session for School Bus Drivers

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills traffic police conducted a road safety programme for school bus and van drivers at Jubilee Hills Public School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Tuesday, as part of the second phase of the Arrive Alive campaign. DCP Kajal Singh, addressing drivers, warned against negligent driving and drunk driving. Explaining the concept of defensive driving she said it involves anticipating risks, maintaining safe speeds, and staying vigilant to prevent accidents.

Additional DCP C. Venogopal Reddy advised drivers to always use a seat belt and never overtake from the left side. He advised drivers to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and also drive cautiously.

N. Ashok, inspector of Begumpet Traffic Training Institute (TTI), gave a presentation on traffic regulations and road safety. Traffic officials repeated that road safety is a shared responsibility and that strict adherence to rules can save precious lives.

Place of Worship Vandalised in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons allegedly damaged a place of worship on Monday night, Chandrayangutta police said. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when place of worship was opened. On information, Chandrayangutta ACP Sudhakar visited the spot and examined the scene. Police began collecting evidence and reviewing possible leads to identify those responsible. Security was increased in and around the temple. Leaders of organisations and associations reached the temple and expressed outrage and concern over the incident.

Mother Allegedly Burns 2-Month-Old Baby Alive at Dundigal Labour Camp

A two-month-old baby was allegedly burnt alive by his mother at the labour camp of a private construction site in Bowrampet in Dundigal, at around 11am on Tuesday, Medchal ACP Ch Shankar Reddy said. The Dundigal police received a distress call by the infant’s father, Rajendra, around noon, following which police reached the spot. After examining the matter and recording Rajendra’s statement, police took the mother, Mamata, into custody for questioning.

Rajendra, 21, and Mamata, 22, natives of Navgaon in Madhya Pradesh, moved to the city along with the baby a month ago for work. Following the incident, an altercation broke out between Mamata and Rajendra. Neighbours then informed the police.

“The baby had been crying for the last 24 hours and is known to have some health issues. We are still verifying the exact disease he was diagnosed with. The family was also facing financial difficulties. We suspect this frustration may have contributed to the cause of the incident. The rest is being investigated,” ACP Shankar said.

RTC Bus Mows Down Man on NH-65

Hyderabad: An unidentified man died after being hit by an RTC bus on NH-65 near Madinaguda bus stop, while he was crossing the road, at around 4 am on Tuesday. The deceased was believed to be travelling from Lingampalli towards Kukatpally. Miyapur police said they were trying to identify the deceased.

Nalsar Law Student Crushed to Death by Truck in Shamirpet; Classmate Injured

A law student died and one of his classmates were injured after their bike’s handle hit a parked truck and another truck ran over one of them, near Phase-2 on the Peddamma Colony road in Shamirpet, on February 21. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

According to Shamirpet police, the deceased, Saksham, was travelling on a bike with two of his classmates, Priyanshu Kumar Meena and Gopichand, towards Shamirpet when the incident occurred. All three study in at the Nalsar university. Gopichand escaped unhurt, and Meena was taken to a hospital.

Denied Food, Drunk Man Axes Wife to Death

A 57-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife she refused to serve him food for four days to protest his drinking habit. Police said the accused, Babu, and the deceased, Amrutha, 52, were daily wage workers. Police said Babu have been addicted to alcohol for several years and frequently quarrelled with his wife over money.

Last week, he reportedly demanded money to drink, which Amrutha refused. On Tuesday, he allegedly took `1,000 from their workplace, consumed alcohol and returned home drunk. Following an argument, Amrutha did not serve him food.

On Tuesday afternoon, when Babu again came downstairs asking for food, she did not respond. Angry Babu, he went upstairs and later returned while their daughter-in-law was playing with a child. He bolted the room from outside and attacked Amrutha with an axe.