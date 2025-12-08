Fake Superstore Ad Scam: Hyderabad Man Loses ₹1.09 Lakh

Hyderabad: Cyber crooks using fake advertisement for a superstore duped a 75-year-old victim of ₹1,09,610. The victim, a resident of Habsiguda, in his complaint with the cybercrime police stated that he came across an advertisement on Facebook and ordered groceries worth ₹298 and entered his contact details.

On November 24, at 4.30 pm, the victim received a call from an unknown person who claimed that the offer was confirmed and sent an APK file through WhatsApp, police said. After installing the file and entering his credit card details to make the ₹298 payment, the victim’s phone went out of his control and OTPs started appearing. Realising something was wrong, the victim informed his son, who helped him block the credit cards, police said. Upon checking with his banks, it was found that fraudsters had made three unauthorised transactions totalling ₹1,09,610 from the victim’s credit cards, Hyderabad Cybercrimes DCP Arvind Babu said.

Hyderabad: Lakpathi Naik, a 71-year-old Nalgonda resident, was fatally hit by a petrol tanker near Mandamallamma crossroads on Sunday morning, Meerpet police said. The tanker was travelling from LB Nagar towards Balapur crossroads. The driver stopped the vehicle following the accident. Police said Naik was staying with his grandson in Balapur. HYDERABAD: Sanathnagar police have registered a case against a Goa-based man for allegedly blackmailing a woman using private videos recorded without her knowledge during a trip to Goa two years ago. According to Sanathnagar inspector Srinivasulu, the woman had visited Goa in 2023 with her then boyfriend, a businessman. Accommodation during the trip was arranged by a local man, identified as Yashwanth, 40. Police said he had secretly recorded intimate visuals of the couple at the time. The woman later married someone else. Recently, Yashwanth allegedly contacted the couple and demanded `30 lakh, threatening to release the videos online if they refused. Inspector Srinivasulu said the complainants first met Yashwanth in Goa after he demanded the money, but later approached the police when the threats continued. “We have issued notices to the accused. He is currently in Goa and has not responded so far,” the Inspector said. He added that Sanathnagar police have sought support from local police in Goa, but cooperation has been low. “Since the accused is outside our jurisdiction, further action is dependent on coordination with Goa police,” he said. Police said they are also verifying whether Yashwanth has been involved in similar offences earlier. HYDERABAD: The Shamshabad police arrested a man for allegedly distributing domestic gas stoves carrying an election symbol, on Saturday. According to Shamshabad police, sub-inspector P Vanaja received information that gas stoves were being distributed free of cost in Chauderguda in violation of the ongoing gram panchayat election rules. She conducted a check near the village outskirts and noticed a man moving suspiciously in a car.