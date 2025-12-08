Fake Superstore Ad Scam: Hyderabad Man Loses ₹1.09 Lakh

Hyderabad: Cyber crooks using fake advertisement for a superstore duped a 75-year-old victim of ₹1,09,610. The victim, a resident of Habsiguda, in his complaint with the cybercrime police stated that he came across an advertisement on Facebook and ordered groceries worth ₹298 and entered his contact details.
On November 24, at 4.30 pm, the victim received a call from an unknown person who claimed that the offer was confirmed and sent an APK file through WhatsApp, police said. After installing the file and entering his credit card details to make the ₹298 payment, the victim’s phone went out of his control and OTPs started appearing.
Realising something was wrong, the victim informed his son, who helped him block the credit cards, police said. Upon checking with his banks, it was found that fraudsters had made three unauthorised transactions totalling ₹1,09,610 from the victim’s credit cards, Hyderabad Cybercrimes DCP Arvind Babu said.
Hyderabad: Lakpathi Naik, a 71-year-old Nalgonda resident, was fatally hit by a petrol tanker near Mandamallamma crossroads on Sunday morning, Meerpet police said. The tanker was travelling from LB Nagar towards Balapur crossroads. The driver stopped the vehicle following the accident. Police said Naik was staying with his grandson in Balapur.
HYDERABAD: Sanathnagar police have registered a case against a Goa-based man for allegedly blackmailing a woman using private videos recorded without her knowledge during a trip to Goa two years ago.
According to Sanathnagar inspector Srinivasulu, the woman had visited Goa in 2023 with her then boyfriend, a businessman. Accommodation during the trip was arranged by a local man, identified as Yashwanth, 40. Police said he had secretly recorded intimate visuals of the couple at the time.
The woman later married someone else. Recently, Yashwanth allegedly contacted the couple and demanded `30 lakh, threatening to release the videos online if they refused.
Inspector Srinivasulu said the complainants first met Yashwanth in Goa after he demanded the money, but later approached the police when the threats continued. “We have issued notices to the accused. He is currently in Goa and has not responded so far,” the Inspector said.
He added that Sanathnagar police have sought support from local police in Goa, but cooperation has been low. “Since the accused is outside our jurisdiction, further action is dependent on coordination with Goa police,” he said. Police said they are also verifying whether Yashwanth has been involved in similar offences earlier.
HYDERABAD: The Shamshabad police arrested a man for allegedly distributing domestic gas stoves carrying an election symbol, on Saturday. According to Shamshabad police, sub-inspector P Vanaja received information that gas stoves were being distributed free of cost in Chauderguda in violation of the ongoing gram panchayat election rules. She conducted a check near the village outskirts and noticed a man moving suspiciously in a car.
The police stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Manchalam Mohan Rao, 51, a real-estate businessman residing in Chauderguda in Shamshabad. On questioning, he allegedly admitted that the gas stoves were meant to be given free to villagers during the elections. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 13 gas stoves, police said.
Adilabad: An van caught fire when its cargo of dry grass came into contact with live electric wires near Masood Chowk in Adilabad on Sunday evening. Fire-fighting machines rushed to the spot and put off the fire. The van was proceeding towards Yapalguda of Adilabad Rural mandal from Nirmal. Farmers had purchased the dry grass for their cattle. Van driver Asif noticed the fire and stopped the vehicle, and local people called the fire department.
Hyderabad: City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Sunday issued orders suspending Kulsumpura station house officer Sunil Korani on charges of misusing his powers while performing duties.
A departmental inquiry, instituted on the basis of allegations against the SHO, had found that SHO Korani, had taken favours from an accused to remove his name from the FIR in an Arms Act case. The case was reported a few weeks back, according to Kulsumpura ACP Md Munawar
Hyderabad: Shravan Kumar, a Special Protection Force (SPF) constable attached with the Mehdipatnam police as a Rashak vehicle driver, was arrested for the alleged theft of a high-end mobile phone worth `1.75 lakh. The gadget was found in his locker in the Mehdipatnam police station.
According to police sources, Kumar, an ex-serviceman, had allegedly picked up the phone which the owner had lost at the Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar last week. The phone owner lodged a complaint with the Mehdipatnam police.
Initially the police suspected that pickpockets had filched the phone from the complainant. When IT teams checked CCTV footage, they found that Shravan Kumar had picked it up, sources confirmed.
Sources said that Shravan Kumar confessed to committing theft. He was arrested and produced before a court which sent him to judicial remand.
Hyderabad: A woman alleged that she was being sexually harassed and intimidated by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted in the south zone. Speaking to local media in the old city, the woman stated that ACP was harassing by sending her obscene messages.
The victim, who stated that she belonged to the Dalit community, stated that on June 10, she had lodged a complaint against a man and two women for sexually harassing and outraging her modesty. Police booked a FIR but didn’t take any action, she claimed.
The ACP denied the allegations, and said that the woman did not belong to the SC community but was insisting that the police book the accused in a SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act case. The ACP claimed her husband and their son were listed as belonging to the SC community but not the woman herself.
Asked about the case, south zone DCP Kiran Khare said he had conducted an inquiry and found the woman’s allegations to be false. He said she was acting out of a grouse as the police did not comply with her wishes.
HYDERABAD: A week after a 76-year-old man died at his residence in Jeedimetla due to age-related issues, his family members reportedly continued to remain inside the house with the body, unable to inform anyone or seek help. Neighbours alerted the police, following which a case was registered and the body was sent for postmortem.
The deceased has been identified as Swami Dasane. Jeedimetla inspector G. Mallesh said the family was in a psychologically disturbed state and was also facing financial difficulties.
“Even after we tried to speak to them and offer help, they were hesitant to receive any support. We do not know much but probably they were financially sound until earlier but suddenly faced money issues, which prevented them from seeking any help,” he said.
Police said the family had not contacted any relative or agency after the death and had remained indoors for nearly a week. After counselling and coordinating with a local NGO, police shifted the family to a shelter home for care and assistance.
Inspector Mallesh said the intervention was necessary as the family required immediate support and was unable to manage the situation on their own.