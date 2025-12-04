Fake Project Offer Tricks Professional Into Paying Rs 41,000

A cybercrime case registered with Kushaiguda police showed that fraudsters have the persuasive powers to cheat even professionals.

Police said construction professional received a call from an unknown number, with the caller introducing himself as a project manager from Hyderabad and offering to partnering in a new project. The fraudster offered a 50 per cent equity share in the proposed venture.

The scammer gained the target’s trust through professional conversation, then asked for a copy of his labour licence. When informed that the company had one, the caller insisted that there should be a fresh license in the name of the collaboration.

Under the pretext of processing this license, the scammer demanded a fee. The victim made two transfers amounting to Rs 41,000 after which the fraudster switched off.

Woman Duped of ₹3.38 Lakh in Online Marriage Proposal Scam

A 47-year-old woman was duped of ₹3,38,200 in an online marriage proposal scam, a fraudster posed as a doctor and use a fake UK official address and documents to defraud a city-based woman.The victim, a resident of Saidabad, in her complaint to the cybercrime stated that the fraudster had introduced himself as `Hirad’ and gained her trust through Whatsapp video calls, chats and messagesHe manipulated her into opening two bank accounts, instructed her to take two new SIM cards, and send the passbooks and ATM cards to “UK Affairs Office” in New Delhi. It turned out to be a fake address, a press release issued by Arvind Babu, DCP city cyber crime, on Thursday stated.Later, he and his associates sent fake visa and marriage-related documents and demanded money for processing. The victim was repeatedly asked for payments for visa fees, late charges, luggage problems, hotel stay, flight issues, and medical emergencies, cyber police said. She transferred a total of ₹3,38,200

APK Scam: Four in Hyderabad Lose ₹8.26 Lakh to Threat and Lure Calls

The potent combination of callers threatening or luring their targets and getting them to install malicious APK files led to four perons in the city losing a total of ₹8,26,745, according to CCS-cybercrime DCP Arvind Babu.

In one instance, a 58-year-old man from Shakkergunj received a call from a purported credit card division officer of a bank. The scamster offered a charge waiver. The victim downloaded an APK file, following which ₹1,72,899 was fraudulently debited from his card.

The DCP said that in another case, a 45-year-old resident of Patelnagar received a call claiming to be from the credit card department of a bank, offering an increase in his spending limit. The fraudster sent a link over WhatsApp and the victim fill in his card details. His calls were forwarded without his knowledge and fraudulent transactions worth ₹2,95,096 were made from his account.

In a separate fraud, a 48-year-old victim from Yakutpura lost ₹2,26,800 after installing an ‘RTO APK’ file, that enabled the fraudster to make unauthorised deductions from his bank account.

In Kalapather, a 52-year-old was misled by a caller pretending to be from an insurance company who offered to issue a credit card. The fraudster sent an APK and the victim downloaded it. Before he realised what was happening, the fraudster carried out multiple unauthorised transactions, causing a total loss of ₹1,31,950.70.

All these incidents occurred due to installation of fraudulent APK files and sharing sensitive banking details, resulting in unauthorized debits, DCP Arvind Babu said.