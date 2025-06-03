 Top
Fake Payment Scam Foiled

Telangana
DC Correspondent
3 Jun 2025 12:19 AM IST

Three men tried to con a Banjara Hills spa with fake UPI receipts and posed as cops when confronted; police are reviewing CCTV footage.

Banjara Hills spa manager M. Prashanth files complaint after trio attempted fraud and impersonated police officers; case under investigation. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: A manager at a Banjara Hills spa filed a police complaint after three unidentified men attempted to cheat the establishment by showing fake payment receipts and impersonating police officers. The complaint was filed by M. Prashanth, the spa manager. The three individuals visited the spa and booked services worth Rs 2,000 each. Instead of making an actual payment, they showed a forged screenshot of a Rs 6,000 UPI transaction.

According to Prashanth, the same fraudsters had tried this trick earlier. This time, he alerted the spa owner, who confirmed that no payment had been received. When Prashanth confronted the trio, they claimed to be police officers and demanded a refund.
The complainant said the accused grew aggressive and tried to pressure him into handing over cash. After consulting with management, Prashanth filed a formal complaint. Banjara Hills police registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects and verify the impersonation claim.
