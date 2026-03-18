Fake Paneer Racket Busted in Hyderabad, 3,000 Kg Seized

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Zone Task Force Police conducted raids on a fake paneer manufacturing and distribution network, seizing around 3,000 kilograms of adulterated paneer.

The raids were carried out at six shops, including Sri Balaji Dairy Products and Vijay Milk and Curd Shop. Officials seized 1,600 kg of paneer from Sri Balaji Dairy Products and about 1,000 kg from Vijay Milk and Curd Shop.

Authorities revealed that the operators were supplying and selling adulterated paneer across various parts of Hyderabad. Further investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the network and take strict action against those involved.