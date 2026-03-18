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Fake Paneer Racket Busted in Hyderabad, 3,000 Kg Seized

Telangana
18 March 2026 3:41 PM IST

Task Force raids multiple outlets in Khairatabad zone, action taken against six shops including dairy units

Fake Paneer Racket Busted in Hyderabad, 3,000 Kg Seized
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Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Zone Task Force Police conducted raids on a fake paneer manufacturing and distribution network, seizing around 3,000 kilograms of adulterated paneer.

The raids were carried out at six shops, including Sri Balaji Dairy Products and Vijay Milk and Curd Shop. Officials seized 1,600 kg of paneer from Sri Balaji Dairy Products and about 1,000 kg from Vijay Milk and Curd Shop.

Authorities revealed that the operators were supplying and selling adulterated paneer across various parts of Hyderabad. Further investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the network and take strict action against those involved.


Fake Paneer Khairatabad Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
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