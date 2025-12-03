Fake Job Scam Victim Complains Against Indian Handlers

Hyderabad:A 29-year-old civil engineer from Hyderabad, who was trafficked to Myanmar and forced into cyber-fraud operations filed a complaint against three persons running a fake overseas job racket. Based on his complaint, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) registered a case against Mahesh, and Datta Sai of Abroad Gateways, and a handler identified as Arnold.

According to the complaint, the victim from Miyapur approached Abroad Gateways in Kukatpally in December 2024 while searching for overseas jobs. He paid Rs 2.5 lakh to an employee, Mahesh, for a construction job abroad, but he was offered a food-delivery job in Serbia, which he rejected.



The victim was later offered a data-entry job in Bangkok with a promised salary of `80,000 and was connected to Arnold on Telegram, who then arranged an interview and assured him of selection. Arnold booked air ticket for his travel to Bangkok.



In his complaint, the victim said, “I was transported in a series of vehicles and a boat into Myanmar and taken to KK5 Park. I was forced into signing a one-year contract, failing which he had to pay $4,000 or bringing two more recruits to secure his release.



“I was forced to create fake profiles on dating apps such as Ashley Madison, Fetish, Cupid, Facebook and Instagram to target US citizens, and collect their personal details as part of investment scams. I was paid 30,000 THB over three months and fined for taking sick leave," he explained.



The victim was under their captivity until October 22, 2025.



Following reports that KK5 Park might be demolished, he and nearly 2,000 others fled the compound and walked 20 km to the Myanmar border. They were detained by the Myanmar army and later handed over to the Indian embassy in November and returned home the same day along with 12 other trafficked Indians.



TGCSB registered a case under Sections 318(4), 143, 127(2), 351(2), 49 r/w 61(2) of the BNS, Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, and Sections 10 and 24 of the Emigration Act. The police have launched an investigation into the alleged trafficking and cyber-crime syndicate.

