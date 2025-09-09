Fake Ghost Video Triggers Panic among Villagers in Gadwal

Hyderabad: The Gadwal police cautioned the people not to believe in rumours that a ghost was moving in the town for the last three days.

A message in this regard was released asking the people to not to believe in such rumours and clarified that unidentified persons were circulating the rumours about the ghost with a fake video.

Gadwal Rural Sub-Inspector Ch Srikanth told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday that unidentified persons downloaded a video and started circulating it in the local WhatsApp groups stating that a ghost was moving in the town.

As the villagers were sharing the video, the police came to know about it.

"We checked the video and found that it was downloaded before circulating among the local villagers WhatsApp groups," Srikanth said. As the video triggered panic among the villagers, the police cautioned them explaining that it was a fake video and not to believe in it.