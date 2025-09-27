Fake Flood Video Leads to Panic in Bhupalpally District

Warangal: False rumours circulated on social media claiming that the Ghanpur tank bund had breached and floodwaters were about to engulf nearby villages, sparking panic in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The video, which was actually an old clip from another location, caused widespread anxiety. Villagers near the Ghanpur and Bhimghanpur tanks were terrified after receiving calls from relatives and many began packing their belongings, preparing to evacuate.

The panic escalated to such an extent that district authorities intervened immediately. Officials alerted their staff and ordered an urgent inspection of the tanks. Engineers later confirmed that the bunds were intact and there was no danger of a breach.

Executive engineer of the irrigation department, B. Prasad, issued a statement appealing for calm. He urged people not to believe the false propaganda on social media, assuring that all tanks in the district were safe. He advised the public to trust only official information from the concerned authorities.