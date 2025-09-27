 Top
Fake Flood Video Leads to Panic in Bhupalpally District

Telangana
Puli Sharath Kumar
27 Sept 2025 10:47 PM IST

The panic escalated to such an extent that district authorities intervened immediately. Officials alerted their staff and ordered an urgent inspection of the tanks. Engineers later confirmed that the bunds were intact and there was no danger of a breach.

Irrigation officials inspected the Ghanpur tank bund in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and confirmed it was intact, dismissing a false video circulated on social media that claimed a breach. (DC)

Warangal: False rumours circulated on social media claiming that the Ghanpur tank bund had breached and floodwaters were about to engulf nearby villages, sparking panic in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The video, which was actually an old clip from another location, caused widespread anxiety. Villagers near the Ghanpur and Bhimghanpur tanks were terrified after receiving calls from relatives and many began packing their belongings, preparing to evacuate.

Executive engineer of the irrigation department, B. Prasad, issued a statement appealing for calm. He urged people not to believe the false propaganda on social media, assuring that all tanks in the district were safe. He advised the public to trust only official information from the concerned authorities.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Jayashankar Bhupalpally district floodwaters Ghanpur irrigation department 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

