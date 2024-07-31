Fake FB Account of Warangal Collector Used in Money Scam

Warangal: Cyber crooks created a fake FB account in the name of Warangal district collector Satya Sharada and tried to extort money from some people here in Warangal district on Wednesday.

The fraudsters opened a fake FB account with the photo of collector Satya Sharada and sent a message to some people informing them that she was in a meeting and needed money which they can pay by Phone-pay and share a screenshot with her. The message was sent by a Sri Lanka-based number +94784977145.

The collector, who learnt about the message, alerted her followers through her real FB account and immediately lodged a complaint with police.

She asked people and her followers not to pay money if anyone asks them in her name and not to reply to the message they received from the phone number as it did not belong to her.

The collector also urged people to be alert and not to believe such messages and immediately block those numbers and approach the police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation.