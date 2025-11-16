 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Fake FB Account Created in Nalgonda SP’s Name

Telangana
16 Nov 2025 11:19 PM IST

SP Sharat Chandra Pawar said that cyber fraudsters had opened a Facebook account in the name of “Sharath Chandra Pawar IPS.”

Fake FB Account Created in Nalgonda SP’s Name
x
SP Sharat Chandra Pawar urged the public not to respond to any requests for money or messages sent from the fake profile. (Image: DC)

Nalgonda: Cyber crooks have created a fake Facebook account using the profile of Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar.

SP Sharat Chandra Pawar said that cyber fraudsters had opened a Facebook account in the name of “Sharath Chandra Pawar IPS.” He urged the public not to respond to any requests for money or messages sent from the fake profile. He added that the technical team is working to have the fake account removed.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
cybercrime Nalgonda news 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X