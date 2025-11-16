Fake FB Account Created in Nalgonda SP’s Name

Nalgonda: Cyber crooks have created a fake Facebook account using the profile of Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar.

SP Sharat Chandra Pawar said that cyber fraudsters had opened a Facebook account in the name of “Sharath Chandra Pawar IPS.” He urged the public not to respond to any requests for money or messages sent from the fake profile. He added that the technical team is working to have the fake account removed.