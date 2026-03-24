Fake Dentist Arrested in Neredmet After 20 Years of Illegal Practice

Hyderabad: A man posing as a dentist was arrested in Neredmet for allegedly running an illegal clinic for nearly 20 years.

The accused, identified as Ramesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had not even completed Class 10 but falsely claimed to hold a BDS degree using fake certificates, police said.

According to officials, he operated the clinic primarily during night hours to avoid suspicion.

A team from the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri Police conducted a raid on the premises and exposed the fraud.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.