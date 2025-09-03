Fake Currency Racket Busted, 4 Held In Sircilla

Karimnagar:Sircilla police on Tuesday arrested four persons for attempting to cheat people by circulating fake currency notes mixed with genuine currency and seized 14 bundles of fake ₹500 notes, a car, five mobile phones and ₹21,000 cash from their possession at Gandhi Chowk in the town.

Police said the accused were identified as Palaji Srinivas, 32, and Uppu Ramesh, 38, of Beerpur mandal in Jagtial district, Godisala Santosh, 31, of Chandrampet in Rajanna Sircilla district, and Kandu Naresh,32, of Vidhyanagar in Jagtial.

Police said the gang had procured the fake notes from an unidentified person in Hyderabad. Their modus operandi was to place counterfeit notes between real ones while making payments, thereby duping shopkeepers and unsuspecting people.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the gang at Gandhi Chowk and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.





ACB sleuths grill senior IPS officer Sanjay on charges of graft

Vijayawada:The ACB sleuths grilled senior IPS officer and former head of CID and fire services N. Sanjay for several hours in connection with charges of graft and on allotment of funds to contract agencies at whose directions, at their office at Gollapudi, here on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, he was brought from the district jail as he is serving the 15 days judicial remand in the case and taken to the government hospital for conduct of medical examination. In the course of inquiry, he learnt to have evaded answers for queries raised over his involvement in misappropriation of funds while heading both the departments. He was accused of misusing money to develop an App in the fire service department and also organising awareness programmes on SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 by the CID.



On Monday, the ACB court granted permission for questioning the senior cop for three days beginning September 2 to 4 from 8 am to 6 pm and later, he will be taken back to the district jail.







Rowdy-sheeter booked under PD Act in Nellore

Nellore:The Nellore district police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Sheikh Tanveer (27), a rowdy-sheeter from Venkateswarapuram, Jaganna Colony, to maintain public order.

Police said Tanveer is involved in 11 cases, including attempt to murder, robberies, and theft, mostly registered at Vedayapalem Police Station. Despite repeated warnings, he continued criminal activities, prompting the PD action.

SP Krishna Kant said ensuring peace in Nellore is the police’s top priority and warned habitual offenders and rowdy-sheeters of strict legal action, including detention under the PD Act and possible banishment from the district.