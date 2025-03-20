Fake cotton seed racket busted

Hyderabad: Police said a fake cotton seed racket has been busted under Shamirpet Police Station limits. One man was arrested and 3,750 kg of banned cotton seeds (including the BG-III variety) and a mobile phone were seized.

Shamirpet Police and Medchal Special Operations Team (SOT) jointly carried out the raid on Wednesday on the road going to Thumukunta village from ORR Exit No. 7 near Shamirpet. The operation saved farmers cultivating in 4,166 acres.

The arrested was identified as Surimilla Naresh, 25, a resident of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). The alleged supplier of the seeds Ramana and the receiver Sollu Suresh are absconding. Suresh had hired Naresh to collect the banned seeds from Ramana. Naresh was offered Rs.50,000 for this work.

Around 150 bags of fake seeds were recovered. The accused planned to sell these for Rs.93.75 lakh. Shamirpet Police registered a case under sections 318(4) of the BNS, 15(1) of the EPA Act and 19 of Seeds Act.