Fake Calls Prove Nightmare for Cops; Callers End Up in Jails

Adilabad: Bokan Govind, a middle-aged man, of Kummari Thanda of Utnoor Mandal, landed in a de-addiction centre at RIMS, Adilabad for dialing 100 several times in an inebriated state and wasting the time of the police.

Police sent two persons to jail in separate incidents in Nirmal and Mancherial districts for frequently calling 100 in an inebriated condition.

Shankar Amula, an emergency medical technician, with 108 ambulances at Utnoor, said they receive fake calls from people who do not bother about their services. Sometimes passersby call 108 without checking on the person in need.

They have to attend to these fake calls without a time lag as any delay in shifting the patients in emergencies may cause risk to their lives and every second is important to such patients. Shankar said because of such nuisance calls, genuine people may not get emergency services.

Komati Raju of Rasoolpalli village under Jaipur police station was imprisoned for seven days for creating a nuisance in an inebriated condition.

In another incident, Khanapur police arrested Shivarati Lxman, who in an inebriated condition called 100 He was sentenced to two days in jail on September 6.

A police officer said some people call 100 even for petty issues like fighting among family members and using bad language in an inebriated state. They have to attend to each call without knowing the nature of the problem. Every call is registered at the control room in Hyderabad and Adilabad police control room.

In one such incident, police found a ‘dead’ man cooling himself in the waters of Kovelakunta tank in Reddypuram colony in Hanamkonda town.