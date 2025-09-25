Fake APK Files Drain Bank Accounts

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters duped five city residents of Rs 9,94,672 over the past week through malicious mobile applications titled “RTO Challan APK” and “PM Kisan APK.” The City Cyber Crime Unit (CCCU) said two victims together lost Rs 5,08,799 after unknowingly installing a file named RTO Challan.APK. A 43-year-old Begum Bazar resident lost Rs 5,08,799 from his bank account, while a 50-year-old from Gaddiannaram reported Rs 1,00,500 missing from his account, said R.G. Siva Maruthi, ACP-CCCU, talking to Deccan Chronicle.

Fraudsters gained control of the victims’ devices after the APKs were installed, using stolen OTPs to carry out unauthorized transactions. The victims blocked their accounts, called the 1930 cyber helpline, and lodged complaints with CCCU.

On Wednesday, three more complaints were filed involving Rs 4,85,873 siphoned through similar apps. A 47-year-old lost Rs 1,82,000 from his bank account after his phone was infected with RTO-E_Challan.APK. A 54-year-old reported the loss of Rs 1,00,000 from his bank account in three transactions linked to RTO Challan.APK. Another 34-year-old lost 2,03,873 from his account in 11 transactions after installing the Court Order RTO APK and PM Kisan APK.

“Fraudsters are circulating fake APK files, disguised as official apps. Once installed, these take control of devices, steal OTPs, SMS alerts, and banking credentials, and drain accounts,” explained the ACP.

The CCCU advised citizens never to install APKs sent through SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram or social media links and to download apps only from official stores. Victims of cyber fraud must immediately dial 1930 or report at www.cybercrime.gov.in. For emergencies, people can also call or WhatsApp 8712665171.





2 held, 180g gold recovered in Suryapet

Nalgonda: The Central Crime Station and the Mothe police on Thursday arrested two members of a gang targeting women at RTC bus stands and recovered 180 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh in Suryapet district.

The arrested were identified as Garadi Jyothi, 57, of Budhrapet in Kurnool district, and Mohammed Sheik Saleem, 32, of Badangpet in Hyderabad. A third gang member, Durga, is absconding.

Suryapet SP K. Narsimha said the gang had snatched 18 tolas of gold from a woman at the Suryapet RTC bus stand on August 18. Based on technical evidence, police identified the accused and apprehended them at the Mamillagudem toll plaza while they were travelling from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh through Khammam to sell the ornaments.





Paramedical student ends life in Hayathnagar hostel

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old paramedical student residing at the BC Welfare Hostel in BNR Nagar, Hayathnagar, died by suicide on Thursday evening. Police said the youth, a native of Medak district, was pursuing his second year. Around 6 pm, hostel inmates found his room locked for a long time and broke open the door when he did not respond. He was found unresponsive and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The hostel management alerted police, who conducted inquiries and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. Adibatla police registered a case and said they are examining the student’s background, academic records and statements of classmates and family to ascertain the reason.





55-year-old biker killed in Turkayamjal mishap

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old school bus driver was killed in a road accident at Turkayamjal on Tuesday evening after being hit by a private RTC bus allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner.

According to Adibatla police, when the victim, P. Srinivas, was riding his motorcycle near the Bank of Baroda U-turn, a private RTC bus allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner rammed into his vehicle. He suffered severe head and facial injuries and died on the spot.

His son, who was informed of the incident, lodged a complaint. The body was shifted to Ibrahimpatnam Government Hospital for postmortem. The accused driver, identified as Ravula Pandu, was detained and booked by Adibatla police for negligent driving. Further investigation is underway.