Fake ACB Officer Cheats Warangal RTO of ₹10 lakh

Warangal: An official from the Road Transport Authority (RTA) in Warangal district was defrauded of ₹10 lakh by an unidentified person who impersonated an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer and threatened him with arrest on false corruption charges.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Bollam Ramesh, the fraudster, identifying herself as “Nisha” and claiming to be an ACB deputy superintendent of police, called the RTA official and pressured him to transfer money through online payment to “settle” the case.

The victim, identified as Road Transport Officer Jaipal Reddy, was told that the caller had evidence of corruption against him. Fearing arrest, especially with retirement approaching, he transferred ₹2 lakh initially.

The scammer later demanded more money, threatening to raid the RTA office. Intimidated, Reddy made additional transfers, totalling ₹10 lakh in three instalments. When the demands continued, he realised he had been duped and filed a complaint with the Mills Colony Police Station.

During the investigation, police traced calls made from mobile numbers 9886826656, 9880472272, and 9591938585. The caller reportedly spoke with a Rayalaseema accent and made calls from Karnataka.

Meanwhile, ACB DCP Sambaiah clarified that genuine ACB officials never demand money or give advance notice before raids. He urged government employees to stay alert and report such cyber frauds immediately.



