Faheemuddin Alleges Phone Tapping by BRS in Statement to SIT

Hyderabad: Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, president of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society alleged that the then BRS government was scared of TPCC Chief A. Revanth Reddy and the massive support he was getting from people in the run up for the Assembly elections and resorted to illegal and unethical phone tapping.

Faheemuddin, who is part of Revanth’s core group, on Wednesday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and gave his statement as a witness. Faheemuddin told media at the Jubilee Hills police station that the then SIB officials indulged in intercepting his mobile and didn’t spare even his family members and his car driver to know information about Congress strategy and movements of leaders.

During the Assembly elections, Faheemuddin said he was busy with the Congress activities and associated with the senior leaders. To get leads, the then SIB officers intercepted the mobiles. The former SIB officers intercepted his wife's mobile eight times, which was a violation of law," Faheemuddin said.

Following phone tapping information, the task force sleuths targeted him, sending teams to his residence. During the Assembly elections, the intelligence teams, task force teams used to follow him during visits to several places. “Why did BRS leader Jeevan Reddy make repeated calls to me. People will teach a lesson to the BRS for indulging in illegal activities," Faheemuddin said.

Meanwhile, the SIT also summoned the TV channel management informing them that their mobiles were intercepted and asked them to appear before the SIT for recording statements. The SIT also questioned the former SIB DSP G Praneeth Rao on Wednesday. It was found that the former SIB officers have intercepted a total 613 persons and recorded the statements of 228 persons as witnesses.