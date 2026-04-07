Faculty Shortage, Infra Constraints in State Universities Highlighted in TGCHE Review with Governor

Hyderabad: Faculty shortages and infrastructure constraints in state universities were brought up during a review with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) chairman Prof V. Balakista Reddy and secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh briefed the Governor on the academic and administrative situation in the state universities.

They also outlined steps taken to update higher education, including syllabus revisions aligned with industry needs, introduction of interdisciplinary courses and signing of memoranda of understanding for academic collaborations and skill development.

Top concerns such as delays in faculty recruitment and infrastructure limitations were raised during the discussion. The Governor reviewed the initiatives and suggested holding a meeting with Vice Chancellors to further discuss development strategies and address ongoing challenges. During the meeting, Prof Balakista. Reddy also presented his book on legal education and global order to the Governor.