Faculty Hunt Begins At Nalgonda Medical College

HYDERABAD: Government Medical College, Nalgonda, has announced recruitment of 62 faculty members on contract basis across multiple departments. Walk‑in interviews will be held on March 16 from 10 am to 2 pm at the principal’s chamber.

According to the notification, the posts include professor, associate professor, assistant professor and tutor positions. Appointments will be temporary until March 31, 2026, or until regular appointments are made.

The vacancy list comprises one professor, 15 associate professors, 15 assistant professors, 17 assistant professors in specific departments and 14 tutors. Departments with openings include Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine, Community Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dermatology, General Medicine, Orthopaedics, TB and Chest Diseases, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry, Anaesthesia, Hospital Administration, Transfusion Medicine and Emergency Medicine.

Eligibility criteria follow TEQ regulations of the National Medical Commission (NMC)‑2022. Professors, associate professors and assistant professors must hold MD, MS or DNB qualifications with required teaching experience. Tutor posts require an MBBS degree with permanent medical council registration.

Selection will be based on academic marks, teaching experience and research publications. Reservation rules will apply, with preference given to local candidates. Applicants must be below 69 years of age as on the date of notification.

Consolidated monthly remuneration has been fixed at ₹1.90 lakh for professors, ₹1.50 lakh for associate professors, ₹1.25 lakh for assistant professors and ₹55,000 for tutors.