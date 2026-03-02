Faculty Development Programme on AI at UoH

Hyderabad:Artificial Intelligence (AI) must move from theory to classroom practice, academic leaders said as 80 faculty members from Andhra Pradesh undergraduate and professional colleges began a five-day Faculty Development Programme at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday.

Organised by the executive education cell of the School of Management Studies in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, Andhra University, and the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, the programme aims to train teachers in subject-specific applications of AI.



The first two cohorts include 40 faculty members from Commerce and Management and 40 from Life Sciences. Sessions, scheduled until March 6, focus on practical tools and hands-on learning to help teachers integrate AI into teaching and research.



Vice Chancellor Prof. B.J. Rao said AI was rapidly changing higher education and faculty must adapt to emerging technologies, while Prof. K. Madhu Murthy, chairman of APSCHE, stated that the state government is “committed to equipping teachers with AI skills to improve classroom delivery.”