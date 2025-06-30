Factory Blast: Harish Slams Govt For Irresponsible Response

Hyderabad:Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Monday said the government’s response to the industrial accident at Pashamylaram smacked of utter irresponsibility and urged the government to ensure that all the injured factory workers are provided with the best possible medical care and that their lives be saved.

Speaking with reporters at the accident site and later at a hospital where several of the injured were taken for treatment, Harish Rao said it was alarming that for hours after the incident, there was no coordination among government agencies.



“Many members of families of the workers, around 60 of them who are still to be accounted for, are worried and there is no one to provide information to them. And those admitted to the private hospitals nearby, must be taken to super speciality hospitals so that they receive the treatment they need to save their lives. At five of the injured have been placed on ventilators while another four are with serious injuries. It is appalling to see the government acting in a directionless manner after such a huge accident,” he said.



Harish Rao said initial information was that there were a total of 150 persons at the factory at the time of the accident. “Twenty six of them are in various hospitals, at least eight are confirmed to have died, and between 20 and 30 persons are reported to have managed to run out safely. There is no information on the rest. The government must provide a full list of those on duty, and account for each and every one of them,” he said.

