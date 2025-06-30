Factory Blast: Govt To Foot Treatment Costs Of Injured, Says Health Minister

Hyderabad:Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha announced on Monday that the government would ensure the best possible treatment for all those injured in the Pashamylaram industrial accident and foot their treatment bills.

Speaking to media persons after checking on some of the injured in the accident at two private hospitals, Rajanrasimha said he instructed the doctors that there shall be no compromises when it comes to treatment being provided to the injured workers.



Labour minister G Vivek Venkatswamy also rushed to the accident site, and later met with the injured workers and their families at the hospitals and assured them of all help.



Rajnarsimha also instructed the Sangareddy district medical and health officer to personally monitor the treatment and well-being of the injured.

He consoled the families of some of the injured and assured them that the government will stand with them in this time of difficulty. Calling the accident unfortunate, the Minister assured the families that the entire treatment costs of the injured will be borne by the government.