Face Exams With Confidence, Minister Tells Students

Hyderabad: Welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Tuesday advised Intermediate students across Telangana to face their examinations with confidence as the tests begin statewide on Wednesday.

“An examination is not the end of your future…it is the beginning of a new start. If you set aside fear and cultivate self-confidence, success will follow you,” he said.

Describing the examinations as an important milestone, he urged students to remain calm and manage their time well inside the hall. “Self-confidence is your greatest weapon,” the minister told them.

He advised against last-minute cramming, stressing the importance of revision and composure. “Pressure should not dominate your thoughts. Opportunity should,” he said, adding parents play an equally vital role. “The encouragement you give is their greatest strength. Remember that their mental health is more important than results.”

The minister conveyed special wishes to students studying in SC Gurukuls, ST Gurukuls and colleges run under the Scheduled Castes development department. Under TGSWREIS, 14,267 first-year and 13,928 second-year students are appearing. Under TGTWREI, 7,468 first-year and 7,155 second-year students are taking the tests.

Colleges under SCDD have 4,643 first-year and 3,399 second-year students, totalling 8,042. Tribal Ashram Schools have 100 Intermediate students taking the examinations this year.

Expressing hope that every student secures strong results, he said, “The government stands with you. Your success will be a matter of pride not only for your family but for the state as well. Move forward with courage and achieve success.”

Pulimamid achieves 100% tap water coverage

People from Pulimamidi in Rangareddy district told a national programme held by the Union jal shakti ministry that their gram panchayat had achieved 100 per cent tap water coverage across all households, schools and anganwadi centres, with regular supply of safe drinking water.

Residents informed officials that both Jal Arpan and Jal Seva Aankalan activities had been completed, with preparations underway for the Jal Arpan ceremony during the forthcoming Jal Mahotsav. They were speaking at the ‘Sujal Gram Samvad’, organised by the jal shakti ministry’s department of drinking water & sanitation.

Fake ISI cables worth ₹5 lakh seized

Over 200 boxes of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) insulated electrical cables and wires of various brands, bearing fake ISI marks, were seized during a search and seizure operation by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad branch office, at a cable manufacturing unit in Cherlapally.

P.V. Srikanth, director and head of BIS Hyderabad unit, urged consumers to verify the authenticity of ISI marks on products using the BIS CARE App and also check hallmarks on gold jewellery.