F-1 Opt Speculated To Be Revamped, Thousands of Indian Students in Limbo

Hyderabad: The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), along with several lawmakers, is actively reviewing the F-1 OPT programme, raising concerns and uncertainty for thousands of Indian students.

The programme currently allows F-1 visa-holding students to work in the United States for up to 12 months after graduation, with STEM graduates eligible for a 24-month extension. The review stems from concerns over labour market impact, national security, and alleged misuse of the system.

DHS officials have indicated that changes may include tighter eligibility rules, stricter monitoring, and even limits on the duration or scope of work authorisation.

In a letter to Missouri senator Eric Schmitt, the then DHS secretary Kristi Noem said, “DHS has indicated it intends to re-evaluate practical training regulatory requirements for foreign student visa holders through a rulemaking. The rule would propose to amend existing practical training regulations to protect US workers from being displaced by foreign nationals, address fraud and national security concerns, and enhance the Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s capacity to oversee the programme.”

Indian students are expected to be the most affected by the proposed amendments. Indians form the second largest group of non-immigrants moving to the United States on F-1 visas, and form the largest group in the OPT pipeline, accounting for nearly half of all participants in recent years.

Experts warn that any restriction or removal of OPT could severely impact the return on investment for Indian students, many of whom take substantial loans to study in the US. Dinesh M., a consultant based in Hyderabad, said: “Without post-study work opportunities, repaying the massive loans students take to go to the US would become far more difficult.”

The uncertainty is further heightened by political divisions. While some lawmakers are pushing to protect the programme through legislation, others have called for its termination, arguing that it disadvantages American workers.