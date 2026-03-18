Extra 'Gas Charge' On Hotel Bills Raises Eyebrows

HYDERABAD: An extra ₹20 to ₹30 added as a ‘gas charge’ on restaurant bills is quietly becoming common across parts of Hyderabad, with both diners and owners offering different reasons for it.

Several eateries, especially small and mid-sized ones, have begun including the charge separately, citing a sharp rise in cooking fuel costs in recent weeks. For many, it is not built into menu pricing but shown as an added line on the final bill. “At current gas prices, it has become difficult to manage without passing on a small part of the cost,” said Prakash J, a manager at a restaurant in Ameerpet. “We are trying to keep menu prices stable, so this is a temporary adjustment.”

However, the move has left customers divided, with some questioning the lack of clarity. “We understand costs are rising, but adding it separately feels odd,” said a customer dining in Banjara Hills who posted a picture of his bill on X. “It should either be included in the price or clearly communicated upfront.” Others said they only noticed the charge after receiving the bill. “There was no mention while ordering. It just appeared at the end,” another diner Varun Paleti said.

Restaurant owners say they are already dealing with fluctuating supply and higher fuel expenses, which have affected daily operations. Some have reduced portion sizes slightly or limited menu items that require longer cooking time, while others are exploring alternatives such as induction cooking for select dishes. Madhav Narayanan, an activist, said that there is no standard practice yet, and the approach varies from outlet to outlet. While a few see it as a stop-gap measure, others say they may have to revise menu prices if fuel costs remain high.

For now, the small add-on has become a visible sign of a larger pressure point, with both businesses and customers adjusting in real time.